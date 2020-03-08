Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland

The cruise ship that's been stranded off the California coast over a coronavirus outbreak is expected to dock as early as Monday (March 9) at a port in Oakland.

Officials say more than 2,000 passengers on board the Grand Princess will be screened before disembarking.

Then, they'll be sent to quarantine facilities around the country.

However, more than a thousand crew members will stay onboard.

The ship will then sail to a currently undetermined location for a two-week quarantine period.

On Sunday (March 8) Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff spoke to fears over the ship's docking in her city.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) OAKLAND MAYOR LIBBY SCHAFF, SAYING: "The operation will be conducted in a manner that minimizes the time for the Grand Princess to be at the Port of Oakland, and that once the disembarkation operation is complete, that the ship will depart Oakland." The Grand Princess was initially denied entry last week once local authorities learned that guests from an earlier cruise on the same ship tested positive for the virus.

After helicopters flew in test kits, Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday (March 6) that 21 people onboard tested positive for the virus.

The virus is responsible for causing the respiratory disease now known as COVID-19.

Officials say passengers in need of medical care will be taken to unspecified health care facilities elsewhere in California after the ship docks.

Others will be transferred to federal military installations in California, Georgia and Texas for testing and isolation.