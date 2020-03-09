Boy Carries Fellow Students Across Flooded Street

Occurred on March 4, 2020 / Midland, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "It was raining very hard all night long.

Our town is not built well for a lot of rain.

The crosswalk in front of Midland Lee High School was very flooded.

This boy carried two girls across on his back so their feet wouldn’t get wet.

After the video stopped he was asking other girls if they wanted him to carry them as well.

I have since been in contact with his mother.

She’s very proud of him and honored this video is being shared so much."