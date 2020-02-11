|
Dillinger Movie (1973) Warren Oates, Ben Johnson, Michelle Phillips
|
Dillinger Movie Trailer HD (1973) - Plot synopsis: John Dillinger and his gang go on a bank robbing spree across the midwest, but one G-Man is determined to bring him down.
Director: John Milius
Writer: John Milius
Stars: Warren Oates, Ben Johnson, Michelle Phillips
