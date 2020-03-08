Global  

Port Of Oakland Set To Receive Coronavirus-Stricken Grand Princess Ship

Port Of Oakland Set To Receive Coronavirus-Stricken Grand Princess Ship

Port Of Oakland Set To Receive Coronavirus-Stricken Grand Princess Ship

A cruise ship with more than a dozen presumptive coronavirus cases will dock Monday morning at the Port of Oakland.

Betty Yu reports.

(3-8-2020)
