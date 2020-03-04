NASA Ames Employee Tests Postive For Coronavirus; Employees Told To Work Remotely 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:26s - Published NASA Ames Employee Tests Postive For Coronavirus; Employees Told To Work Remotely An employee at NASA's Ames Research Center tested positive for coronavirus and the whole center has been put on a mandatory telework status until further notice, NASA officials said Sunday. (3-8-2020)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Dan RT @KPIXtv: An employee at NASA's Ames Research Center tested positive for coronavirus and the whole center has been put on a mandatory tel… 7 minutes ago survivalistinfo RT @KPIXtv: JUST IN: An employee at @NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View tested positive for #coronavirus. The entire center is on m… 14 minutes ago KPIX 5 An employee at NASA's Ames Research Center tested positive for coronavirus and the whole center has been put on a m… https://t.co/ETqupJ6ciE 19 minutes ago Chris Sanders *** BREAKING: Another remote working announcement from NASA AMES https://t.co/cgkEkZZRRi --... https://t.co/GWvu8RzL9J 46 minutes ago