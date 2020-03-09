Jungle Fever Movie (1991) Wesley Snipes, Annabella Sciorra, Spike Lee 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:37s - Published Jungle Fever Movie (1991) Wesley Snipes, Annabella Sciorra, Spike Lee Jungle Fever Movie (1991) - Plot synopsis: Friends and family of a married black architect react in different ways to his affair with an Italian secretary. Director: Spike Lee Writer: Spike Lee Stars: Wesley Snipes, Annabella Sciorra, Spike Lee 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:37Published on January 24, 2020