Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jungle Fever Movie (1991) Wesley Snipes, Annabella Sciorra, Spike Lee

Jungle Fever Movie (1991) Wesley Snipes, Annabella Sciorra, Spike Lee

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Jungle Fever Movie (1991) Wesley Snipes, Annabella Sciorra, Spike Lee

Jungle Fever Movie (1991) Wesley Snipes, Annabella Sciorra, Spike Lee

Jungle Fever Movie (1991) - Plot synopsis: Friends and family of a married black architect react in different ways to his affair with an Italian secretary.

Director: Spike Lee Writer: Spike Lee Stars: Wesley Snipes, Annabella Sciorra, Spike Lee

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account [Video]Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.