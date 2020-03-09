Global  

It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002) - Whoopi Goldberg, David Arquette, Joan Cusack

Plot synopsis: On Christmas Eve, an angel petitions God to send help for Kermit the Frog who has lost all hope after losing the Muppet Theatre.

Director: Kirk R.

Thatcher Writers: Tom Martin, Jim Lewis Stars: Steve Whitmire, Dave Goelz, Bill Barretta , Whoopi Goldberg, David Arquette, Joan Cusack Genre: Adventure, Comedy
@Cliffdog01 i like most of them, the muppet movie, muppet christmas carol and muppets most wanted have always been…

In "It's A Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie" @WhoopiGoldberg played God.

