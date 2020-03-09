It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002) - Whoopi Goldberg, David Arquette, Joan Cusack
Plot synopsis: On Christmas Eve, an angel petitions God to send help for Kermit the Frog who has lost all hope after losing the Muppet Theatre.
Director: Kirk R.
Thatcher
Writers: Tom Martin, Jim Lewis
Stars: Steve Whitmire, Dave Goelz, Bill Barretta , Whoopi Goldberg, David Arquette, Joan Cusack
Genre: Adventure, Comedy