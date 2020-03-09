The Boys Next Door Movie (1985) - Maxwell Caulfield, Charlie Sheen, Patti D'Arbanville

The Boys Next Door Movie (1985) - Plot synopsis: Roy and Bo leave their small town the weekend after graduation for a short road trip to LA.

Soon, they find themselves lashing out and leaving a trail of bodies behind them.

The violence escalates throughout.

Director: Penelope Spheeris Writers: Glen Morgan, James Wong Stars: Maxwell Caulfield, Charlie Sheen, Patti D'Arbanville Genre: Crime, Drama