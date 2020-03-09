Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Greece > Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions

Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions

Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions

Blaze at refugee centre on Lesbos amid tense standoff between Turkey and EU over responsibility for migrants.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Blaze engulfs refugee shelter on Lesbos amid tensions over surge in migration

A fire engulfed a refugee shelter on the island of Lesbos Saturday as Greece announced further...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DineshM79

Dinesh @shahid_siddiqui Wherever these rascals have gone, they hv created terror/arson. These pigs r refugees but once ent… https://t.co/Z2LZQyzGX5 1 minute ago

farhadkaiser2

farhad kaiser Watch “Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions” on YouTube https://t.co/VPDwzOR9I5 https://t.co/QWZ6PwJf9K 7 minutes ago

SeyNewsAgency

SeychellesNewsAgency Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions https://t.co/KPZouNVdTp 4 hours ago

AMINKAKEH

AMIN KAKEH Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions @AJENews https://t.co/mxCEehggIQ 6 hours ago

darkhavens

darkhavens RT @AJEnglish: Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions https://t.co/2jBCwwUlFy 6 hours ago

mohamma23705030

MB Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions https://t.co/cwVKe7cbCN 6 hours ago

my234Radio

234Radio Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions https://t.co/N6uNwuriBd https://t.co/mjMPW3iphQ 7 hours ago

djokaymegamixer

Nation’s Pride l Nigeria l #UltimateLoveNG Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions https://t.co/s3wZbyFHA6 https://t.co/yWwqadlbSd 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vive shelter filled to max capacity with refugees [Video]Vive shelter filled to max capacity with refugees

150 people. All under one roof in Buffalo. Jericho Road's Vive Shelter will soon be at max capacity.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.