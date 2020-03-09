Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meghan, Duchess of Sussex > Megxit: The Duchess of Sussex in numbers

Megxit: The Duchess of Sussex in numbers

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Megxit: The Duchess of Sussex in numbers

Megxit: The Duchess of Sussex in numbers

Just one year, 10 months and 12 days – or 682 days – after marrying into The Firm, the Duchess of Sussex will be bowing out of royal life completely at the end of the month.

Here is a look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in numbers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'She really is beautiful innit': Schoolboy wowed by Duchess of Sussex [Video]'She really is beautiful innit': Schoolboy wowed by Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex visited Robert Clack School in Dagenham, east London on Friday to speak with pupils ahead of International Women's Day. 16-year-old Aker Okoye, who was invited on stage to speak..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:16Published

'OMG, that's Meghan' - duchess surprises students [Video]'OMG, that's Meghan' - duchess surprises students

The Duchess of Sussex surprised pupils in Dagenham, east London to mark International Women's Day.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.