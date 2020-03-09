Global  

Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News

Crude oil prices fell 30%, the most since 1991, after Saudi Arabia started a price war with one time ally Russia.

Saudi Arabia triggered the all-out price war after the OPEC deal collapsed.

Russia refused to cut oil output even as demand slumped amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Why is Russia refusing to cut production?
