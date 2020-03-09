Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares in Saudi Aramco plunged 10% in opening trade on Monday, following a sharp drop in oil prices...

Asian shares sank on Monday as panicked investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the...

