Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:14s - Published Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice TV star Joe Swash has won 'Dancing on Ice' with the help of his professional partner Alex Murphy.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this David Logan Stacey Solomon says she’s ‘immensely proud’ of boyfriend Joe Swash after he wins Dancing on Ice - The Sun… https://t.co/y2N9N31Pv5 19 minutes ago Goss.ie Stacey Solomon shares emotional statement as Joe Swash WINS Dancing On Ice https://t.co/jNAp1n5soi https://t.co/IlDmsRgYPD 20 minutes ago SimpleNews.co.uk Joe Swash wins Dancing On Ice last night in shock upset of favourite Perri Kiely https://t.co/InV1UWs3WW https://t.co/kdlZbxFFte 34 minutes ago The Sun Showbiz Stacey Solomon says she's 'immensely proud' of boyfriend Joe Swash after he wins Dancing on Ice https://t.co/qPNyXqVVUy 40 minutes ago I'm Very Bored RT @TheSunTV: Stacey Solomon says she's 'immensely proud' of boyfriend Joe Swash after he wins Dancing on Ice https://t.co/ty9UFla9pc 53 minutes ago The Sun TV Stacey Solomon says she's 'immensely proud' of boyfriend Joe Swash after he wins Dancing on Ice https://t.co/ty9UFla9pc 57 minutes ago E.J Balshaw-Bell RT @thisisheart: Well done @realjoeswash! 😍 #DancingOnIce https://t.co/nii9Rx89Af 1 hour ago Buzz.ie British Actor, Joe Swash, has been crowned the winner of Dancing On Ice 2020. https://t.co/eNNpPtsO19 2 hours ago