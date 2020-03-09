Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China Daily > Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, killing 10

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, killing 10

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, killing 10

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, killing 10

Scores of people under coronavirus quarantine in Quanzhou, China were trapped over the weekend after the hotel they were in suddenly collapsed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, killing 10



Recent related news from verified sources

Dozens trapped after coronavirus quarantine hotel in China collapses

Dozens trapped after coronavirus quarantine hotel in China collapsesIt is believed as many as 70 people were inside at the time of the collapse of the Xinjia Express...
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •The AgeFOXNews.comSBSUSATODAY.comNews24Deutsche Welle


China hotel collapse: 70 people trapped in building used for coronavirus quarantine

A hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre in China has collapsed, leaving 70 people...
Independent - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFrance 24Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealLadyRay

Ray Phoenix☀️💧🍃🕊💕♑ RT @YahooNews: NEW: At least 70 trapped as coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China https://t.co/Ib2y1wZdpu https://t.co/zp0ZxSWPYF 12 seconds ago

pvvult

P V ❤️🇺🇸TRUMP❤️🇺🇸 RT @IqqNOMERCY: "At least 10 dead after hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapses in China" How does a hotel just collapse 🙄🤔 RIP 🙏… 52 seconds ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times About 30 Still Trapped After Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses https://t.co/f4QgUaVic6 52 seconds ago

jucarso4

Juan Carlos Soto RT @SkyNews: Rescue workers in China have been searching for survivors after a hotel in the city of Quanzhou collapsed, killing at least te… 3 minutes ago

DewsberyKen

Ken Dewsbery Four die after coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China https://t.co/zBKad9MHz9 via @MailOnline 5 minutes ago

Alenchen95

AlenChen😷 RT @ChinaInFocusNTD: China's #coronavirus #quarantine hotel collapses, dozens trapped Watch full video on @ChinaInFocusNTD https://t.co/9t… 10 minutes ago

DevaarwenKumar

Devendra Kumar RT @steve_hanke: A #Chinese "5-star hotel" acting as a quarantine center for the #Coronavirus has collapsed, trapping 70 people. This is ju… 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

10 dead after coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses [Video]10 dead after coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

QUANZHOU, CHINA — Scores of people under coronavirus quarantine in Quanzhou, China were trapped over the weekend after the hotel they were in suddenly collapsed, reports the South China Morning..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published

Ten Dead, 23 Still Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed China Hotel [Video]Ten Dead, 23 Still Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed China Hotel

Reuters reports 23 people remain trapped in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in the port city of Quanzhou, China. The hotel was being used to quarantine people under observation for the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.