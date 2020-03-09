Global  

Feminist groups in Brazil protest against President Bolsonaro on International Women's Day

Feminist groups in Brazil protest against President Bolsonaro on International Women's Day

Feminist groups in Brazil protest against President Bolsonaro on International Women's Day

Feminist groups in Sao Paulo, Brazil, protest against President Bolsonaro on International Women's Day (March 8).

They carried drums, flags and banners with words in remembrance to former politician Marielle Franco, who was assassinated in 2018.
