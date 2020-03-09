Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:07s - Published Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war The global economc fallout from coronavirus worsened early on Monday, with the FTSE 100 plunging nearly 9% after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war.View on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this V.W. Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as slump triggers oil price war https://t.co/wET1aRf8dM 17 minutes ago WORLD LEADER 1 ARTHUR GEORGE CARTER Coronavirus: European markets plunge as slump triggers oil price war Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as globa… https://t.co/cKQRyGVric 54 minutes ago One News Page Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war: https://t.co/63HqVT2aaz #oilprice #SaudiArabia 1 hour ago