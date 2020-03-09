Emeli Sandé, Sadiq Khan and George MacKay join other celebrities at March4Women in London

Global  

Singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, and "1917" actor George MacKay were among the celebrities joining the March4Women in central London on International Women's Day (March 8).
Singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, and "1917" actor George MacKay were among the celebrities joining the March4Women in central London on International Women's Day (March 8).

Emeli Sandé performed two songs in Parliament Square and Ricky Wilson from Kaiser Chiefs sung 'Big Yellow Taxi' alongside David Arnold.

Climate change took centre stage, with Sadiq Khan saying in his speech "climate justice is an issue of gender justice is an issue of social justice" to cheers from the crowd.

George MacKay said in his speech "it's the systemic patriarchy that has shaped an imbalance in how we expect our world to run".

Other famous faces spotted on the march included Sandi Toksvig, Bianca Jagger, and Emily Thornberry.




