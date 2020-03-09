Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Post Malone > Trending: Post Malone reassures fans about his health, Publication of Woody Allens memoir cancelled, and Katy Perry says there i

Trending: Post Malone reassures fans about his health, Publication of Woody Allens memoir cancelled, and Katy Perry says there i

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Trending: Post Malone reassures fans about his health, Publication of Woody Allens memoir cancelled, and Katy Perry says there iIn case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Orlando Bloom: Katy's blooming [Video]Orlando Bloom: Katy's blooming

Orlando Bloom thinks his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry is "blooming".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published

Post Malone: I feel better than ever [Video]Post Malone: I feel better than ever

According to Post Malone, he is feeling the best he's "ever f***ing felt".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.