Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pa. Coronavirus Cases Up To Six, State Prepared For More Positive Tests

Pa. Coronavirus Cases Up To Six, State Prepared For More Positive Tests

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Pa. Coronavirus Cases Up To Six, State Prepared For More Positive Tests

Pa. Coronavirus Cases Up To Six, State Prepared For More Positive Tests

The State Department of Health is prepared for more positive Coronavirus tests in the coming weeks, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus cases in UK reach 90 after three more positive tests

Current figures show 80 cases in England, six in Scotland, one in Wales and three in Northern Ireland...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Coronavirus Rundown: Georgia's presumptive cases jump, Delta suspends Atlanta to Rome flights

Less than a week after confirming Georgia's first two coronavirus cases, Gov. Brian Kemp says the...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Living_PGH

LivingPGH Coronavirus In Pa. Up To Six Cases, State Prepared For More .. https://t.co/ylD8T1F5U1 15 minutes ago

alphaserendipi

serendipity @OfficiallyAlly I consider my mom to be pretty intelligent in a vast array of topics, and that's not being biased--… https://t.co/COrRs21oxN 30 minutes ago

Charby4Reform

Charby RT @newsjunkyjimmy: Arizona Department of Corrections says it is prepared to handle any #CoronaVirus cases in state prisons, should they oc… 4 hours ago

K_Rostova

Nivek RT @MayorGimenez: As @HealthyFla reports a total of 18 positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in our state, no cases are in Miami-Dade. My o… 6 hours ago

clairefortierr

claire fortier•• RT @uatvnews: BREAKING: After a Board of Trustees meeting yesterday, the university is prepared to move classes online in the case of a cor… 6 hours ago

KyDeptofEd

KY Dept of Education .@kycommissioner: “We each play a crucial role in our communities and can help bring solid public health informati… https://t.co/1rVwlB5KdU 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NJ Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out [Video]NJ Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged across the Tri-State Area over the weekend. New York declared a state of emergency, Connecticut announced its first case, and New Jersey is dealing with..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:47Published

Flu has killed far more people than coronavirus so far [Video]Flu has killed far more people than coronavirus so far

The coronavirus has reached six continents in a matter of weeks, with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 89 countries.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.