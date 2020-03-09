Pa. Coronavirus Cases Up To Six, State Prepared For More Positive Tests
Pa. Coronavirus Cases Up To Six, State Prepared For More Positive Tests
The State Department of Health is prepared for more positive Coronavirus tests in the coming weeks, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.
