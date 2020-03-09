Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man Up Movie - Thomas Guy, Benjamin Voisin, Laurent Lucas, Isabelle Carré

Man Up Movie - Thomas Guy, Benjamin Voisin, Laurent Lucas, Isabelle Carré

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Man Up Movie - Thomas Guy, Benjamin Voisin, Laurent Lucas, Isabelle Carré

Man Up Movie - Thomas Guy, Benjamin Voisin, Laurent Lucas, Isabelle Carré

Man Up Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Tom, 16, is a sensitive teenager who is about to enter a new high school after being expelled.

He intends to find his place, make friends and seduce the girl he loves.

Tom needs the support of his older brother, Leo, a true mentor, who is working to make him a “cool kid”.

However, Leo's fraternal benevolence hides a destructive temperament... Will Tom be able to grow up finding his own path?

Cast: Thomas Guy, Benjamin Voisin, Laurent Lucas, Isabelle Carré Directed by Benjamin Parent Country: France

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.