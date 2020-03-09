'She's beautiful, innit?' - London student charms Meghan during school visit

"She really is beautiful, innit?" 16-year-old Aker Okoye teased, as fellow pupils wildly cheered on.

The word "innit" is a British slang term for the phrase "isn't it".

Meghan burst into laughter alongside the student before jokingly wagging her finger at him.

Inside Dagenham's Robert Clack School of Science, Meghan chatted with the pupils about their school assignments and role models.

Her appearance coincided with International Women's Day.

Meghan and Harry decided in January to step back from their royal duties.