Schools taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

SERA: THERE IS A CASE IN NATICK.THAT PERSON HAS TWO CHILDREN WHOATTEND NATICK HIGH SCHOOL.BOTH STUDENTS ARE NOT SHOWINGSYMPTOMS, BUT WILL REMAIN HOMEOUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTIONTHE SCHOOL HAD A DEEP CLEANING, AND WAS DISINFECTED YESTERDAY.THIS IS A FAMILIAR STORY.WELLESLEY SCHOOLS WILL REOPENTHIS MORNING AFTER A DEEPCLEANING OVER THE WEEKEND.THIS AFTER TWO SCHOOLS DISMISSEDEARLY FRIDAY AFTER LEARNING APARENT WHO ATTENDED THAT BIOGENCONFERENCE TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.THAT PARENT HAS CHILDREN WHOATTEND UPHAM ELEMENTARY ANDWELLESLEY MIDDLE.SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THE KIDSARE NOT SHOWING SYMPTOMS BUTTHEY ARE STAYING HOMEVOLUNTARILY UNTIL THEY ARECLEARED TO RETURN TO SCHOOL.THE TOWN OF PLYMOUTH CLOSED ALL12 OF ITS PUBLIC SCHOOLS FRIDAYAS A PRECAUTION FOR THECORONAVIRUS.ONE OF THE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTSWHO RECENTLY RETURNED FROMMILAN, ITALY REPORTED HAVINGFLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS.WE HAVE LEARNED HIS TEST RESULTSCAME BACK NEGATIVE FORCORONAVIRUS.CLASSES THERE RESUME TODAY.PLAINVILLE'S TWO ELEMENTARYSCHOOLS WILL ALSO BE CLOSEDTODAY FOR CLEANING AS THE TOWNAWAITS RESULTS ON A PARENT WHOMAY HAVE COVID-19.IN ARLINGTON, STRATTONELEMENTARY SCHOOL WILL BE CLOSEDTODAY.A PARENT THERE HAS A PRESUMPTIVECASE OF COVID-19, AND THATPARENT'S CHILD IS SHOWINGSYMPTOMS OF THE VIRUS AND ISBEING TESTED NOW.AND IN NEWTON, A PARENT OF AHORACE MANN ELEMENTARY STUDENTHAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH APRESUMPTIVE CASETHEY'RE UNDERGOING A CLEANINGBEFORE THE BEGINNING OF CLASSESTODAY.HERE, THE HIGH SCHOOL WILL BEOPEN TODAY.





