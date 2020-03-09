Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Russians > 3 Russians, 1 Ukrainian to face trial for alleged involvement downing of MH17

3 Russians, 1 Ukrainian to face trial for alleged involvement downing of MH17

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
3 Russians, 1 Ukrainian to face trial for alleged involvement downing of MH17

3 Russians, 1 Ukrainian to face trial for alleged involvement downing of MH17

The trial is opening Monday of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with multiple counts of murder for their alleged involvement in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trial of 4 suspects in downing of flight MH17 set to open

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — The trial is opening Monday of three Russians and a Ukrainian...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GregSilentio

Greg Silentio RT @RFERL: The trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian citizen over the downing of MH17 is due to begin in the Netherlands today. https://t… 40 seconds ago

Ukropo4kA

Viktoria 3 Russians and 1 Ukrainian are to face trial for their alleged involvement in the downing of flight #MH17 via… https://t.co/qhOq1fshMY 3 minutes ago

NoreenAmore

Norina Noreen RT @euronews: 3 Russians and 1 Ukrainian are to face trial for their alleged involvement in the downing of flight #MH17 https://t.co/gXlPyM… 12 minutes ago

jkmcnk

jaKa Močnik RT @RolandOliphant: The MH17 trial is underway in the Netherlands. Three Russians and one Ukrainian face charges of destroying an aircraft… 22 minutes ago

DrKevorkO

Dr. Kevork Oskanian Prepare for an intensified Russian disinformation campaign. It should not divert from a very basic fact: that a R… https://t.co/VQNaK6RyKn 25 minutes ago

RolandOliphant

Roland Oliphant The MH17 trial is underway in the Netherlands. Three Russians and one Ukrainian face charges of destroying an aircr… https://t.co/66KClye9qR 48 minutes ago

euronews

euronews 3 Russians and 1 Ukrainian are to face trial for their alleged involvement in the downing of flight #MH17 https://t.co/gXlPyMQbbI 55 minutes ago

gjandieri

Gia Jandieri Via @euronews: 3 Russians, 1 Ukrainian to face trial for alleged involvement downing of MH17 https://t.co/DHuVtAmcch 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.