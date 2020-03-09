EAM Jaishankar visits J&K, meets families of students stranded in Iran| Oneindia News

Global  

External Affairs Minister meets families of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran; Coronavirus cases rise to 43 in India; JD(U) leader's daughter declares herself CM candidate; Delhi police arrests PFI member, brother of Tahir Hussain for Delhi riots; Markets plunge amid Coronavirus fears; Crude oil falls by 30% as Saudi starts price war with Russia and more news #CoronavirusOutbreak #OilPriceWar
