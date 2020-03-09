Global  

One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders > Jane Fonda endorses 'climate candidate' Bernie Sanders for U.S. President

Jane Fonda endorses 'climate candidate' Bernie Sanders for U.S. President

Jane Fonda endorses 'climate candidate' Bernie Sanders for U.S. President

Jane Fonda endorses 'climate candidate' Bernie Sanders for U.S. President

Jane Fonda voiced her support for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during her latest Fire Drill Friday on Friday at San Pedro City Hall in Wilmington, California.
Jane Fonda Endorses Bernie Sanders Because of His Views on Climate Change

Jane Fonda is all smiles while leading a group of protestors during her latest Fire Drill Friday on...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Campaign 2020: Kamala Harris Endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson Endorses Sanders [Video]Campaign 2020: Kamala Harris Endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson Endorses Sanders

CBS2's Leslie Marin discusses the latest in the 2020 election following some big endorsements of both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:08Published

Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest [Video]Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest. While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

