Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lil Uzi Vert releases new album 'Eternal Atake'

Lil Uzi Vert releases new album 'Eternal Atake'

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Lil Uzi Vert releases new album 'Eternal Atake'

Lil Uzi Vert releases new album 'Eternal Atake'

Lil Uzi Vert just dropped his long-awaited sophomore studio album 'Eternal Atake'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Listen To Lil Uzi Vert's New Album 'Eternal Atake'

Listen To Lil Uzi Vert's New Album 'Eternal Atake'It's out now... *Lil Uzi Vert* has released his new album 'Eternal Atake'. The rapper has been...
Clash - Published Also reported by •SOHHBillboard.comHipHopDX


Watch: Blueface Thinks 6ix9ine Messed Up The Internet, JAY-Z Addresses NFL Partnership Backlash, Lil Uzi Vert Drops More Fire

Watch: Blueface Thinks 6ix9ine Messed Up The Internet, JAY-Z Addresses NFL Partnership Backlash, Lil Uzi Vert Drops More FireThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Blueface calling...
SOHH - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WeRepTalent

We Rep Talent EliXiR Media MIX Spotlights, Lil Uzi Vert Releases Deluxe Edition of Eternal Atake Album: Listen to Eight New Songs https://t.co/93cKWa6ks5 30 minutes ago

R35H09

Rico 🌎☄️®️ After uzi releases this album imma take time to actually let the hype calm down and rate “Luve is rage 2”, “eternal… https://t.co/N3DO3X0rrd 2 hours ago

garyleonard20

Gary Leonard RT @NME: .@LILUZIVERT's sprawling new record sees him confirm his status as a modern great whose releases act as timestamps for rap. Read t… 11 hours ago

NME

NME .@LILUZIVERT's sprawling new record sees him confirm his status as a modern great whose releases act as timestamps… https://t.co/6q1N9g1ujU 12 hours ago

str8ballinyfp

trunks.io lil uzi vert releases "eternal atake" on march 6th 2020 his album cover has been popularly connected to the heaven… https://t.co/lQ975JoF5B 14 hours ago

kingblezay

king blezay @starboyterri Try to notice you are beginning to loose followers likes and comments eveyday because no one has time… https://t.co/xJFVh0B6Ry 2 days ago

streetssalute1

StreetsSaluteHipHop New post: Lil Uzi Vert Releases Long Awaited Album "Eternal Atake": Stream | https://t.co/SbkJ0eIItv 2 days ago

LifeOfEddieB

Eddie B RT @digitalfeedtv: Stream: @LilUziVert Releases Long Awaited Album 'Eternal Atake' https://t.co/hoYIiCWF4a https://t.co/mNUdqgQF2Y 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Music From Jhene Aiko, Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Uzi Vert | Billboard News [Video]New Music From Jhene Aiko, Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Uzi Vert | Billboard News

It’s new music Friday, and we're running down new releases from Jhene Aiko, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:19Published

Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake' [Video]Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake'

Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake' Lil Uzi Vert has dropped his long-awaited sophomore studio album 'Eternal Atake.' It is the first studio album from Lil Uzi Vert since 'Luv Is Rage..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.