

Tweets about this King Princess RT @wbz: Boston Has Worst Traffic In US Again In New Study https://t.co/rM109woZHK https://t.co/fSV8ho4iPP 15 minutes ago Bob Weisberg Boston Has Worst Traffic In America Again In New Study. https://t.co/r2f0i3fJ9m https://t.co/oCqDJQH8CM 1 hour ago Lauren Holahan RT @boston25: Boston ranks worst in U.S. for traffic...again https://t.co/hHnBEasieQ 2 hours ago Steve Rudolfi Boston Has Worst Traffic In US Again In New Study - CBS Boston https://t.co/zlxcRibYDe 2 hours ago Eugenia Gibbons @INRIX 2019 Global Traffic Scorecard is out. Spoiler alert: #Boston again ranks WORST in nation for traffic conge… https://t.co/5gC6KWk7UQ 2 hours ago MAGIC 106.7 Are you surprised?! Boston has the worst traffic in the US......again..... https://t.co/Y0PrdsUffr 3 hours ago Mix 104.1 This is a title we'll pass on having! 🚗 🚙 🚗 🚙 🚗 🚙 new study says Boston has the worst traffic in the US....again..… https://t.co/0d1MWeCPsQ 3 hours ago Michael Bergeron Boston Has Worst Traffic In US Again In New Study shows https://t.co/eqbcxCZM4X 3 hours ago