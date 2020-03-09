The FTSE 100 saw more than £130bn wiped from the value of its constituent companies in a renewed coronavirus-linked sell-off.



Tweets about this 247 Currency #Coronavirus: £130bn wiped off #FTSE 100 in minutes https://t.co/dBmo0p9ogo 15 minutes ago sd RT @paul36672337: Coronavirus: £130bn wiped off FTSE 100 in minutes https://t.co/XFlooNUiCj pay attention https://t.co/CsdbXduDvT 16 minutes ago paul Coronavirus: £130bn wiped off FTSE 100 in minutes https://t.co/XFlooNUiCj pay attention https://t.co/CsdbXduDvT 27 minutes ago Syed Quamrul Ahsan Coronavirus: £130bn wiped off FTSE 100 in minutes https://t.co/d4zCU5ZzW5 #coronavirus 28 minutes ago EpicNews Coronavirus: £130bn wiped off FTSE 100 in minutes https://t.co/NXWlP6in3h https://t.co/XAJUtYkNc9 30 minutes ago Voice of reason Coronavirus: £130bn wiped off FTSE 100 in minutes https://t.co/ylEpiiSTeE - Note small print: investments can go UP… https://t.co/DldAa8KQEq 34 minutes ago Anne D. RT @fidelmacook: Coronavirus: £130bn wiped off FTSE 100 in minutes https://t.co/MugCmO4qkJ 43 minutes ago EpicNews Coronavirus: £130bn wiped off FTSE 100 in minutes https://t.co/zAn7Y0VxtX https://t.co/xAAIwM52tb 49 minutes ago