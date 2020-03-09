Global  

Alex Salmond arrives at court to face sex assault allegations

Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has arrived at court for the first day of his trial over accusations of sexual assault, including one of attempted rape.

The 65-year-old arrived at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday morning, where he faces 14 charges of alleged offences against 10 women, all of which he denies.
