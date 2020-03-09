Global  

Coronavirus in Italy: 16 million people under forced quarantine

People rushed to escape northern Italy after a draft of the quarantine order was leaked.
COVID-19 deaths jump to 366 in Italy as 15 million people placed under forced quarantine

At least 15 million people in Italy have been put under quarantine in an attempt to halt the spread...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraBelfast Telegraph


Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream after 16 million placed under quarantine in northern Italy

Pope Francis delivered his Sunday blessing via video to prevent crowds from gathering in Vatican City...
FOXNews.com - Published


mg81992

mg81992 RT @RachelDonadio: Italy just put 16 million people on lockdown, allowing them to travel only for work or need or health reasons. It did th… 10 seconds ago

Bobalou54

Bob Sagendorf RT @24_7_News: Over 16 million people are under quarantine today in northern Italy, where the coronavirus has killed more than 360. 33 seconds ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Thousands of people in Italy panicked and tried to flee its 16-million-person coronavirus quaran… https://t.co/ziI8YwY6xw 42 seconds ago

MrGuide12

Mr Guide RT @alfonslopeztena: Italy has placed up to 16 million people, 1/4 of Italians under quarantine until 3 April to contain the spread of coro… 2 minutes ago

ABOUHAMZA2019

سنان RT @MailOnline: Road blocks and checkpoints are set up in northern Italy to contain the 16million people under coronavirus lockdown https:/… 3 minutes ago

Prakriti_Pahari

स्वाधिष्ठान RT @YourMorning: Nearly 16 million people are under lock down today in Italy - as the government works to slow down the spread of #COVID19… 3 minutes ago

YourMorning

Your Morning Nearly 16 million people are under lock down today in Italy - as the government works to slow down the spread of… https://t.co/iCnLD5hadN 4 minutes ago


Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike [Video]Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

The Italian government introduced dramatic measures on Sunday, quarantining 16 million people in the country&apos;s north, after its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

