Bernard Nketsiah Google Reveals Most Searched Women https://t.co/NFj5a8kXVY via @YouTube 45 minutes ago

Gina Lawriw Google Reveals Most Searched-For Women of 2020! https://t.co/FEeDbX18cc via @JustJared 8 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Some strong and inspirational female stars are included in the list #IWD2020 https://t.co/9G0sV1ZjuG 9 hours ago

ET Canada Some strong and inspirational female stars are included in the list #IWD2020 https://t.co/9G0sV1ZjuG 10 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: .@taylorswift13 .@awkwafina and @serenawilliams are among the female stars included in the list #InternationalWomensDay http… 12 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Who is the most Googled woman in music? Find out! https://t.co/WiJSaGshV1 12 hours ago

ET Canada .@taylorswift13 .@awkwafina and @serenawilliams are among the female stars included in the list… https://t.co/3MN40gz6ZV 14 hours ago