Veteran Spotlight: Jesse Spiker of Chesapeake Beach

THISWEEK'S HONOREE IS JESSE SPIKEROF CHESAPEAKE BEACH.

HE SERVEDIN THE UNITED STATES ARMY FORSEVEN YEARS.

JESSE STARTED HISMILITARY CAREER AT FORTJACKSON BEFORE TRAVELING TOKOREA.

HE WAS ALSO STATIONEDAT FORT BRAGG AND FORT POLK.JESSEINCREDIBLY KIND HEART..

AND ISALWAYS THERE FOR HER AND HISGRANDPARENTS.

