Watch: Holi hues at Banke Bihari, flower celebrations amid COVID-19 scare & more 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:23s - Published Watch: Holi hues at Banke Bihari, flower celebrations amid COVID-19 scare & more Holi festivities have begun in India. UP’s Mathura witnessed a massive gathering on ‘Chhoti Holi’. People thronged Banke Bihari temple to celebrate Holi. ‘Dol Utsav’ celebrations are underway in Kolkata. Huge crowd gathered to witness traditional dance performances. In Amritsar, people celebrated Holi with flowers amid COVID-19 scare. The festival of Holi marks the arrival of spring season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this