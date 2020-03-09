Global  

Watch: Holi hues at Banke Bihari, flower celebrations amid COVID-19 scare & more

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:23s - Published < > Embed
Holi festivities have begun in India.

UP’s Mathura witnessed a massive gathering on ‘Chhoti Holi’.

People thronged Banke Bihari temple to celebrate Holi.

‘Dol Utsav’ celebrations are underway in Kolkata.

Huge crowd gathered to witness traditional dance performances.

In Amritsar, people celebrated Holi with flowers amid COVID-19 scare.

The festival of Holi marks the arrival of spring season.
