Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry > Katy Perry shows off baby bump at cricket concert

Katy Perry shows off baby bump at cricket concert

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry shows off baby bump at cricket concertKaty Perry has performed her first show since telling the world she's pregnant.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry talks about 'friction' with Orlando Bloom

Singer Katy Perry has opened up about "friction" in her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, days...
Mid-Day - Published

Pop star Katy Perry reveals a happy secret — she’s pregnant

Katy Perry has revealed she’s pregnant in a very show business way. The 35-year-old pop star showed...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



You Might Like


Tweets about this

shalliebee

Shallie https://t.co/hK8yqMTApn: #KatyPerry shows off baby bump in colourful dress!: https://t.co/PBkapxsObC 7 minutes ago

shalliebee

Shallie Welcome to shallie's purple beehive: Katy Perry shows off baby bump in colourful dress!: https://t.co/PBkapxsObC 9 minutes ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA SEE: Katy Perry shows off baby bump at cricket concert - https://t.co/WAwjDcKsgl https://t.co/1Je9f2WZjr 54 minutes ago

Serega21552269

Serega RT @katyperrypress: Katy Perry shows her baby bump for the first time at the #T20WorldCup press event in Australia! https://t.co/6OrAFXiZNd 2 hours ago

BelTel_Ent

BelTel Entertainment Katy Perry shows off baby bump during first performance since pregnancy reveal https://t.co/L9wXcpM3AC https://t.co/3BsluuKZeE 2 hours ago

LUCIANOVASILE1

LUCIANO VASILE RT @billboard: Katy Perry's pregnancy glow is in full effect https://t.co/RlugwF0r1j 4 hours ago

JackStyner1

Jack Styner Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Baby Bump in Pink Outfits and Says She Hopes "It's a Girl" https://t.co/MzTMtERqNd 4 hours ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Katy Perry shows off baby bump at cricket concert Perry and Bloom, who is already a dad to nine-year-old Flynn, hav… https://t.co/RbxfQRJ7rt 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Orlando Bloom: Katy's blooming [Video]Orlando Bloom: Katy's blooming

Orlando Bloom thinks his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry is "blooming".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published

Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final [Video]Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final

Pop star Katy Perry on Saturday had a look round the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where she will give her first performance since announcing her pregnancy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.