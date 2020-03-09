Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amanda Bynes > Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up

Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up

Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up

Amanda Bynes is "really upset" about her split from fiancé Paul Michael, whom she got engaged to just three weeks ago.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amanda Bynes & Fiance Paul Michael Split Three Weeks After Announcing Engagement

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael are no longer together. The former fiance of the 33-year-old actress...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Amanda Bynes Pays Tribute to Drake 7 Years After Her Infamous ''Vagina'' Tweet

Amanda Bynes still has much love for Drake. The 33-year-old star recently praised the "Mia" rapper,...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael #AmandaBynes #PaulMichael https://t.co/CqWfVtRUQ5 38 minutes ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up https://t.co/lBAJFb4Xvk March 9, 2020 Amanda Bynes is "really upset" by her se… https://t.co/dKugMaeBNx 2 hours ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up https://t.co/lBAJFb4Xvk March 9, 2020 Amanda Bynes is "really upset" by her se… https://t.co/FzUMzy9j7g 2 hours ago

love_runet

Love run Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up https://t.co/ov4d1qD3So 2 hours ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up https://t.co/lBAJFb4Xvk March 9, 2020 Amanda Bynes is "really upset" by her sep… https://t.co/2KUWEDSipo 3 hours ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Amanda Bynes ‘upset’ over break-up https://t.co/8UQSBERL1O 4 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/kfAtLkSMyo It's all over for Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael. The pair have officially spli… https://t.co/lrrRLcEy1H 10 hours ago

PopCulture

PopCulture.com Amanda Bynes Reportedly 'Really Upset' Over Breakup From Fiancé Paul Michael: https://t.co/EfOkIOqbPq https://t.co/9BH1J8e1CY 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amanda Bynes accuses paparazzi of editing pictures of her [Video]Amanda Bynes accuses paparazzi of editing pictures of her

Amanda Bynes has accused the paparazzi of "Photoshopping" the pictures they take of her.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published

Amanda Bynes introduces her fiance to fans [Video]Amanda Bynes introduces her fiance to fans

Hollywood actress Amanda Bynes has introduced her fiance to her fans.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.