Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In Oakland

Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In Oakland

Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In Oakland

The ship has been held off the coast of California since March 4, after a man who&apos;d previously traveled on it died from the virus.
Recent related news from verified sources

Grand Princess cruise ship set to dock at California port

The Grand Princess cruise ship is set to dock at the Port of Oakland in California. Some 19 crew...
CBS News - Published

Grand Princess cruise ship hit by coronavirus to dock in Oakland


Chicago S-T - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Cases Rise In California, Worldwide [Video]Coronavirus Cases Rise In California, Worldwide

A 10-acre site at the Port of Oakland is being prepared and secured for the anticipated arrival of the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship and evacuations of passengers anticipated to start Monday..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:26Published

Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland [Video]Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland

The Grand Princess cruise ship currently stranded off the California coast due to a coronavirus outbreak is expected to dock as early as Monday (March 9) at a port in Oakland. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

