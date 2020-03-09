Global  

Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:42s - Published < > Embed
Recent related news from verified sources

Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt in capital

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister survived an assassination attempt Monday after an explosion...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesReutersMENAFN.comHinduKhaleej TimesAl JazeeraIndependentNews24


Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok unharmed after blast targets his convoy in Khartoum

Sudan’s prime minister survived an assassination attempt on Monday after a blast in the capital,...
France 24 - Published


