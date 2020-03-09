Sara Ali Khan reveals khan-daani secrets of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh; reacts to Kareena's video
|
Video Credit: Pinkvilla - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Sara Ali Khan reveals khan-daani secrets of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh; reacts to Kareena's video
Sara Ali Khan reveals khan-daani secrets of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh; reacts to Kareena's video
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Sara Ali Khan has a feisty side to her which we have often seen in her interviews, Instagram posts,...
Mid-Day - Published
|When asked if he has any plans to work with daughter Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan told a news portal...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources