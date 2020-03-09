Global  

Quarantined workers back from South Korea have food delivered by buckets on ropes in Thailand

Quarantined workers back from South Korea have food delivered by buckets on ropes in Thailand

Quarantined workers back from South Korea have food delivered by buckets on ropes in Thailand

Quarantined workers who returned from South Korea are having food delivered to them with buckets and ropes.

The Thais had been working in the Far East country but were repatriated earlier this month after the coronavirus swept through the region.

Footage taken today (March 9) from quarantine facility in Sattahip, eastern Thailand, shows how government workers wearing masks and gloves bring food on a large metal trolley.

They then place the snacks into buckets, which the quarantined workers have to use ropes to pull back up to their balconies.

It is repeated three times a day for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

One of the quarantined workers, who did not want to be named, said: ''This is my second day here and the food is delivered like this.

We're having health checks regularly and everyone is being monitored for symptoms. Apart from that, it's sunny outside and beautiful here.

We can see the ocean from the balcony.'' South Korea is the second-worst affected country by outside of China with 7,500 infections and 54 deaths, as of March 9.

In Italy, the number of people to have died from the coronavirus is 366 with 7,375 infections, according to the Civil Protection agency.
