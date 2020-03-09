Global  

Weather trivia: The snowstorm of March 2003

March is typically Denver's snowiest month.

Do you remember how much snow we got in single-biggest March snowstorm of 2003?
AND FRIDAY THE COOLEST DAY ONOUR SEVEN-DAY WITH A HIGH OF 45.IT'S MONDAY, WHICH MEANS IT'STRIVIA TIME.AND WITH IT BEING MARCH ANDTYPICALLY THE MOST SNOWY MONTH,A LOOK AT THE HISTORICALNUMBERS.2003, A LOT OF US, BORN, RAISED,REMEMBER THAT SNOWIEST MARCH.35.2 INCHES OF SNOW FROM THE ONESINGLE SNOWSTORM.THE LEAST SNOWIEST A COUPLEYEARS AGO, 2017, JUST A TRACE OFSNOW.PT THIS S




