Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News

THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT HAS ORDERED LUCKNOW DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION TO REMOVE THE HOARDINGS OF ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS PUT UP ACROSS THE STATE CAPITAL AND ASKED THE AUTHORITIES TO SUBMIT A COMPLIANCE REPORT BY MARCH 16.

EIGHT OPPOSITION PARTIES HAVE SENT A JOINT RESOLUTION TO THE BJP-LED CENTRAL GOVERNMENT DEMANDING THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF ALL POLITICAL DETAINEES IN KASHMIR, ESPECIALLY THE THREE FORMER CHIEF MINISTERS -- FAROOQ AND OMAR ABDULLAH AND MEHBOOBA MUFTI.

UNION HEALTH MINISTER HARSH VARDHAN TODAY CHAIRED A MEETING WITH DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR ANIL BAIJAL AND TOP OFFICIALS TO TAKE STOCK OF THE PREPAREDNESS TO DEAL WITH THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.

THE KARNATAKA POLICE HAVE LAUNCHED A HUNT FOR A MAN WHO ESCAPED EARLY MONDAY FROM A HOSPITAL IN MANAGLURU WHERE HE WAS ADMITTED ON SUSPICION OF CORONAVIRUS.

AND OTHER NEWS