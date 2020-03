Witness spots claw machine filled with rolls of toilet paper 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:10s - Published Witness spots claw machine filled with rolls of toilet paper Aussies fill claw machine with toilet rolls amid high demand due to coronavirus panic buying 0

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 6, 2020) A witness caught on a camera a claw machine in which stuff toys were replaced with rolls of toilet paper amid COVID-19 panic buying at a shopping centre in Victor Harbour in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia on Friday (March 6).





