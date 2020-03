Missouri Democratic Primary tomorrow

TODAY -- JILL BIDEN WILLVISIT KANSAS CITY TOCAMPAIGN FOR HERHUSBAND, JOE BIDEN --THE CURRENTFRONTRUNNER IN THERACE FOR THEDEMOCRATIC NOMINATIONFOR PRESIDENT.BERNIE SANDERS -- WILLVISIT ST.

LOUIS..

ASMISSOURI GETS READY TOVOTE TOMORROW.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER RAE DANIEL ISLIVE TO EXPLAIN WHY THEHEAD OF THE MISSOURIDEMOCRATIC PARTYBELIEVES TOMORROW ISSO IMPORTANT -- NOT JUSTIN MISSOURI BUT ACROSSTHE COUNTRY.IN LESS THAN 24HOURS...MISSOURIVOTERS WILL HEAD TO THEPOLLS.WE SPOKE WITH JEANPETERS BAKER, THEMISSOURI DEMOCRATICPARTY CHAIR...AND SHETALKED ABOUT THREEMAJOR ISSUES THESECANDIDATES NEED TOFOCUS ON WHEN IT COMESTO THE STATE OFMISSOURITHE FIRST IS HEALTHCARE" AND HOW TO MAKE ITMORE ACCESSIBLE TOEVERYONE.SECOND IS UNITY --SOMEONE WHO CAN BRINGPEOPLE FROM VARIOUSSOCIOECONOMICBACKGROUNDSTOGETHER.ANOTHER TOP PRIORITY ISTHE GUN VIOLENCE -- NOTJUST HERE IN JACKSONCOUNTY - BUT ACROSSTHE STATE.NO MATTER WHO WINSTOMORROW " SHEBELIEVES ON GROUP OFVOTERS WILL BE KEY INELECTING THE NEXTPRESIDENT"JEAN PETERS BAKER//MISSOURIDEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR7:26:17voter turnout is something I'mgoingto watch - Can these candidatesbring people out to vote andthen Iwant to look at the demographics--who is coming out .

I think thisyear,women are going to come out inrecord numbersPOLLS OPEN FROM 6AM TO7PM TOMORROW.SOC