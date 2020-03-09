Global  

Gas prices may dip below $2 in FL amid coronavirus fears

Gas prices may dip below $2 in FL amid coronavirus fears

Gas prices may dip below $2 in FL amid coronavirus fears

As coronavirus concerns lead to lower demand for fuel, no one is cutting production.
'Oil price war,' coronavirus could drive gas prices below $2 gallon

Oil prices are crashing amid billowing fears of the coronavirus in a development that may lead...
USATODAY.com - Published

Global coronavirus fears mean lower gas prices for drivers in the USA

As of Wednesday, the national average gas price sits at $2.41, which is $1.70 less than the highest...
azcentral.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging [Video]Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging

Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published

Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears [Video]Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears

Global stocks tumbled Monday after a huge slide on oil prices added to fears of a virus-induced recession. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published

