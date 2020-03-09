Ben Carson: We Should Raise (and Index) the Minimum Wage 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:56s - Published Ben Carson: We Should Raise (and Index) the Minimum Wage Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says not only should the minimum wage be raised, but it should be indexed so the issue doesn’t have to be relitigated every several years. 0

