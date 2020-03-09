Global  

Boeing 737 MAX design blamed, a year after Ethiopian crash

Boeing 737 MAX design blamed, a year after Ethiopian crash

Boeing 737 MAX design blamed, a year after Ethiopian crash

A year after Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 157 on board, a village near the crash site held a memorial while in the United States a draft report blames the plane&apos;s design for the disaster.

Soraya Ali reports.
