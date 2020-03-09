Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:46s - Published Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown The usually crowded city of Milan is more or less shut down after the government, hoping to stop the spread of coronavirus, imposed a lockdown across several regions in the north of Italy.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Kauranan Spring 📹 Streets of Milan are eerily empty amidst coronavirus lockdown | New York… https://t.co/UkFyLBYv6X 35 minutes ago Kauranan Spring Streets of Milan are eerily empty amidst coronavirus lockdown | New York... https://t.co/zN1yOdKbIp via @YouTube 35 minutes ago Rhett's Mom Streets of Milan are eerily empty amidst coronavirus lockdown | New York... https://t.co/6Kgt5edimA via @YouTube 38 minutes ago Davide Taviani How the Media can manipulate our fear, a short example. @newyorkpost puts up a video (https://t.co/LuPz7eEFeI) that… https://t.co/bXjRSsK3NH 1 hour ago OneNewsBroadcas Streets of Milan are eerily empty amidst coronavirus lockdown | New York Post - https://t.co/UJnrTZrRsO 1 hour ago UnbFacts Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/mbiiSfuJdH 1 hour ago