Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Marijuana Company Canopy Growth to Lay off 500 Employees

Marijuana Company Canopy Growth to Lay off 500 Employees

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Marijuana Company Canopy Growth to Lay off 500 Employees

Marijuana Company Canopy Growth to Lay off 500 Employees

As far as market value, Canopy is the biggest cannabis-based business in the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Canopy Growth Executives Launch New Cannabis Venture

Bruce Linton, the co-founder of Canadian marijuana company Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO), and...
RTTNews - Published

Canopy Growth To Close Two Greenhouses, Cut About 500 Jobs

Canadian marijuana company Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) has announced plans to close two...
RTTNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MMPconnect

The Medical Marijuana Blog #marijuana #cannabis #cannabiscommunity-https://t.co/5p0JHnrPU1 TORONTO - Canopy Growth Corp. is orchestrating a m… https://t.co/XqmR6YIhQ2 3 hours ago

MMPconnect

The Medical Marijuana Blog #marijuana #cannabis #cannabiscommunity-https://t.co/EhCLTHUHEg Canopy Growth Corp. shares fell 4% Thursday after… https://t.co/zyzLfCtUPk 9 hours ago

MMPconnection

Medical Marijuana Program Connection #cannabiscommunity #cannabis #marijuana -https://t.co/qQ0g8Zhiqk TORONTO - Canopy Growth Corp. is orchestrating a… https://t.co/x4QGpzACCS 10 hours ago

MMPconnection

Medical Marijuana Program Connection #cannabiscommunity #cannabis #marijuana -https://t.co/qQ0g8Zhiqk TORONTO - Canopy Growth Corp. is orchestrating a… https://t.co/xbW4kP3rfI 11 hours ago

MMPconnect

The Medical Marijuana Blog #marijuana #cannabis #cannabiscommunity-https://t.co/EhCLTHUHEg Canopy Growth Corp. shares fell 4% Thursday after… https://t.co/3EZDzee8u3 15 hours ago

love2everywon

@love2 RT @JodieEmery: So #NewBrunswick taxpayers lose $120 million/year to gov't pot stock corporations: "New Brunswick inks deal with...Zenabis… 3 days ago

pressconnects

pressconnects Work continues at Canopy Growth's planned hemp production center in Kirkwood, as the company announced it is cuttin… https://t.co/azypj8SfQA 3 days ago

tturbo4g

Turbo4G #nothccapfl #noresearchnopease RT @MMPconnect: #marijuana #cannabis #cannabiscommunity-https://t.co/EhCLTHUHEg Canopy Growth Corp. shares fell 4% Thursday after the Cana… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.