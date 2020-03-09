Global  

Government resists cancelling sports events following Cobra meeting on Covid-19

Cancelling sports events and shutting museums and galleries due to coronavirus would be “premature”, the Culture Secretary has said, as the Prime Minister gathered ministers for an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the next steps to tackle the illness.

While some other European countries are cancelling mass gatherings or limiting the number of people who can attend big events, Oliver Dowden said there are “no plans” for Britain to follow suit.
