Hemsi Prepares For Possible COVID-19 Outbreak

This morning we're learning more about how our local paramedics are preparing for a possible coronavirus outbreak.

Right now -- hemsi employees tells us they're following guidelines put in place by the centers for disease control and prevention to help them be ready if anyone shows symptoms of covid-19.

Employees have protective equipment they can wear if they come across someone who may have symptoms. the equipment includes gloves, a gown, a face shield, and an n95 respirator.

In a few weeks -- they'll be getting a new kind of disinfectant that will make cleaning ambulances even faster.

This is something they've been preparing for over the last month.

Dea calce, coo, hemsi we've been working with our dispatch center to implement a special protocol called the 'emerging infectious disease tool.'

And that helps us identify anybody who's been traveling to countries that have been affected by covid-19 or maybe been in close contact with somebody who's had covid-19.

If they do come across someone who has not traveled to a country or area that has covid- 19 patients, they will use a checklist to see if a patient has the right symptoms for the virus.

If they do, they'll be taken to a part of huntsville hospital that's equipped to deal with infectious patients.

Employee told us they have trained for other disease outbreaks in the past and they are ready to deal with coronavirus if needed.

